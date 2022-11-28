 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olympics-Paris 2024 to launch streamlined public ticketing, first draw starts Dec. 1

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Anyone in the world can enter the draw which ends on Jan. 31, 2023, and 3 million tickets in packages will effectively be available in February.

The organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics said they would launch a streamlined public ticketing operation ahead of the event, with the first draw for a total of 10 million tickets for sale starting on Dec. 1.

Tickets will be obtainable from a single platform and will not be available through ticket resellers.

In past Olympics, early morning sessions for some less popular sports struggled to fill the stands leaving many empty seats and the broadcasters unhappy with the TV images.

Half of the tickets will cost 50 euros ($52) or less, while prices for a three-session package start at 72 euros.

The French State has already booked 400,000 of the remaining tickets, which also go to Olympic stakeholders, the official hospitality provider and sponsors, organisers said.