Olympics India schedule | July 31: Sindhu, Amit Panghal, Atanu Das in action

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during their women's singles badminton quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

It is a busy day for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After Lovlina Borgohain's medal-guaranteeing win in the quarter-finals of women's boxing (welterweight), all eyes will be on Sindhu’s semi-final match in badminton singles. A win would ensure she gets a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Amit Panghal, India’s medal hope in boxing is also in action, as is Atanu Das in archery. Here is India’s full schedule on July 31.

Archery

Event: Men’s Archery Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Match: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan)

Time: 7:18 am

Athletics

Women’s Discuss Throw

Indian contestants: Seema Punia & Kamalpreet Kaur

Round: Qualification

Time: 6:00 am, 7:25 am

Men’s Long Jump

Indian contestant: M. Sreeshankar

Round: Qualification

Time: 3:40 pm

Women’s Badminton Singles Semi-finals

Match: P.V. Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying (Chinese Taipei)

Time: 3:20 pm

Boxing

Men’s flyweight Round of 16

Match: Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martinez (Colombia)

Time: 7:30 am

Women’s middleweight quarter-finals

Match: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China)

Time: 3:36 pm

Equestrian Individual Eventing

Indian contestant: Fouaad Mirza

Time: 5:00 am

Round: Dressage session 3

Women’s Hockey

Match: India vs South Africa

Time: 8:45 am

Round: Pool A match

Sailing 49er

Indian contestants: Varun Thakkar & K.C. Ganapathy

Round: Opening Series

Shooting

Women’s 50m rifle three positions

Indian contestants: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil

Time: 8:30 am