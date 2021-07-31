MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Olympics India schedule | July 31: Sindhu, Amit Panghal, Atanu Das in action

India has a busy day on July 31 at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is the full schedule featuring Sidhu, Atanu Das and Amit Panghal.

Moneycontrol News
July 31, 2021 / 04:05 AM IST
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during their women's singles badminton quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during their women's singles badminton quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

It is a busy day for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After Lovlina Borgohain's medal-guaranteeing win in the quarter-finals of women's boxing (welterweight), all eyes will be on Sindhu’s semi-final match in badminton singles. A win would ensure she gets a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Amit Panghal, India’s medal hope in boxing is also in action, as is Atanu Das in archery. Here is India’s full schedule on July 31.

Archery

Event: Men’s Archery Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Match: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan)

Time: 7:18 am

Close

Related stories

Athletics

Women’s Discuss Throw

Indian contestants: Seema Punia & Kamalpreet Kaur

Round: Qualification

Time: 6:00 am, 7:25 am

Men’s Long Jump

Indian contestant: M. Sreeshankar

Round: Qualification

Time: 3:40 pm

 Women’s Badminton Singles Semi-finals

Match: P.V. Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying (Chinese Taipei)

Time: 3:20 pm

 Boxing

Men’s flyweight Round of 16

Match: Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martinez (Colombia)

Time: 7:30 am

Women’s middleweight quarter-finals

Match: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China)

Time: 3:36 pm

 Equestrian Individual Eventing

Indian contestant: Fouaad Mirza

Time: 5:00 am

Round: Dressage session 3

 Women’s Hockey

Match: India vs South Africa

Time: 8:45 am

Round: Pool A match

 Sailing 49er

Indian contestants: Varun Thakkar & K.C. Ganapathy

Round: Opening Series

Shooting

Women’s 50m rifle three positions

Indian contestants: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil

Time: 8:30 am

 

 

 

 

 

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Olympics 2020 #Olympics 2021 #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Jul 31, 2021 04:05 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.