Olympics India schedule | Aug 03: All eyes on India vs Belgium in Men’s Hockey semi-finals

India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on Britain goalkeeper Oliver Payne during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It is a crunch day for India as the men’s hockey team take the field against world number two Belgium in the men’s hockey semi-finals. A win will guarantee India a medal in hockey, a first in 41 years. In other action, India’s Sonam Malik will be in action in the 1/8 elimination round in the Women’s Freestyle 62Kg event. Here is the full list of the India’s schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on August 03.

Women’s Javelin Throw

Indian contestant: Annu Rani

Round: Qualification

Time: 5:50 am

Men’s Shotput

Indian contestant: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Round: Qualification

Time: 3:45 pm

Men’s Hockey

Match: India vs Belgium Semi-finals

Time: 7:00 am

Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 62Kg

Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu

Round: 1/8 elimination

Time: 9:12 am