Olympics 2021 Medal Tally Latest | July 31: China leads the pack with 19 golds

Ma Long of China, right and Fan Zhendong of China pose with a Chinese national flag after their gold medal match of the table tennis men's singles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

As we head into Day 8 at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, it is China that leads the medal tally with 19 golds. The Chinese have won 19 golds, 10 silver and 11 bronze, with a total of 40 medals. Four of their golds have come from weightlifting, in which three were won in the men’s category and one in the women’s category. China have also won three golds each in swimming, diving and shotting events. They have also dominated the Table Tennis events and with Badminton heading into the medal rounds, that number will increase.

Hosts Japan are hot on China’s heels with 17 golds. They have also won 4 silver and 7 bronze medals with a total of 28 medals. Of the seventeen golds, nine have come from Judo, which has been utterly dominated by the Japanese. They won in the Men’s 100Kg, 81Kg, 73Kg, 66Kg, 60Kg and Women’s +78Kg, 78Kg, 70Kg and 52Kg events. The other golds have come from Skateboarding, Swimming, Table Tennis, Softball and Artistic Gymnastics.

The USA are in third position with 14 golds. They have won a total of 41 medals (14 gold, 16 silvers, 11 bronze), and have the most number of medals so far. Six of their fourteen golds have come in swimming and three have come in shooting where they have had an excellent outing. But with athletics starting, USA will have a huge chance to take the lead.