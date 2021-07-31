MARKET NEWS

Olympics 2021 Medal Tally Latest | July 31: China leads the pack with 19 golds

China have dominated in weightlifting and shooting, while hosts Japan, who almost did a clean sweep in Judo, are breathing down their neck.

Moneycontrol News
July 31, 2021 / 04:48 AM IST
Ma Long of China, right and Fan Zhendong of China pose with a Chinese national flag after their gold medal match of the table tennis men's singles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

As we head into Day 8 at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, it is China that leads the medal tally with 19 golds. The Chinese have won 19 golds, 10 silver and 11 bronze, with a total of 40 medals. Four of their golds have come from weightlifting, in which three were won in the men’s category and one in the women’s category. China have also won three golds each in swimming, diving and shotting events. They have also dominated the Table Tennis events and with Badminton heading into the medal rounds, that number will increase.

Hosts Japan are hot on China’s heels with 17 golds. They have also won 4 silver and 7 bronze medals with a total of 28 medals. Of the seventeen golds, nine have come from Judo, which has been utterly dominated by the Japanese. They won in the Men’s 100Kg, 81Kg, 73Kg, 66Kg, 60Kg and Women’s +78Kg, 78Kg, 70Kg and 52Kg events. The other golds have come from Skateboarding, Swimming, Table Tennis, Softball and Artistic Gymnastics.

The USA are in third position with 14 golds. They have won a total of 41 medals (14 gold, 16 silvers, 11 bronze), and have the most number of medals so far. Six of their fourteen golds have come in swimming and three have come in shooting where they have had an excellent outing. But with athletics starting, USA will have a huge chance to take the lead.

India are in the 51st position with just the lone silver won by Mirabai Chanu. India have also guaranteed another medal finish after Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s welterweight category in boxing. India have also two other medal hopes in PV Sindhu and Amit Panghal. You can get the full schedule of the Indian contingent on July 31 here.
first published: Jul 31, 2021 04:48 am

