Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Olympics 2020: Tokyo Olympics postponed by IOC over coronavirus pandemic

After much speculation and backing out of teams, the IOC have arrived to a decision after a conference with the Japanese Prime Minister

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on March 24.

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president, Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, a joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020

