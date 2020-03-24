Olympics 2020: Tokyo Olympics postponed by IOC over coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on March 24.

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president, Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, a joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.