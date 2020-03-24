Olympics 2020: Japanese Prime Minister requests one-year Olympic postponement over COVID-19

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe first comments after conference with IOC head Thomas Bach.
Japan has asked for a one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games over the global coronavirus pandemic, and the International Olympic Committee has agreed, the country's prime minister said on March 24."I proposed to postpone for about a year and president Bach responded with 100 percent agreement" Shinzo Abe told reporters referring to Thomas Bach, head of the IOC.
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 06:06 pm