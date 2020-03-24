App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Olympics 2020: Japan PM & IOC chief to speak over Olympics and coronavirus pandemic situation

The contact comes after the IOC gave itself four weeks to weigh a possible postponement to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the new coronavirus pandemic surging across the world.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe will hold telephone talks with International Olympic Committee chief, Thomas Bach later on March 24, the government said, as doubts swirl over the fate of the Tokyo 2020 Games. The call, which was also expected to feature Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, organising committee chief, Yoshiro Mori and Olympics Minister, Seiko Hashimoto, was scheduled for around 8pm local time (1100 GMT).

Canada and Australia have already withdrawn their teams and the influential US Olympic committee has also said postponement was the best way forward.

Despite coming under increasing pressure, IOC officials believe a decision would be "premature" four months from the scheduled opening ceremony on July 24.

Abe has said he is committed to hosting a "complete" Olympics but admitted for the first time on March 23: "If that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone."

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 04:17 pm

tags #Olympics #Sports #Tokyo Olympics 2020

