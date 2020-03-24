App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Olympics 2020: Athletes relieved of stress, says IOA approving of IOC's decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

"IOA welcomes the decision of IOC. Discussions were held by IOC with organisers and all stakeholders prior to this" IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on March 24 welcomed the IOC's decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by one year in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country's athletes have been relieved of having to train during a global health crisis.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on arch 24 announced postponement of the 2020 Games, scheduled for July-August, to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

"IOA welcomes the decision of IOC. Discussions were held by IOC with organisers and all stakeholders prior to this" IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta told PTI.

Close

"Soon after the lockdown is over, IOA would be holding meetings with athletes, federations, sponsors, etc. to revise plans."

related news

"This decision today, relieves our athletes of worries of having to train now during epidemic and perform their best in four months from now" he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 16,000 people and affected nearly 4 lakh globally.

The IOA said it will have a meeting with the national sports federations (NSFs) soon to chalk out a revised plan.

"We have requested IOC and Tokyo 2020 (organisers) for more specifics on the revised schedule and scope of operations. All related communication will be shared with you as soon as we can" Mehta wrote in an e-mail to the NSFs.

"Please excuse the delay as many specifics are yet to be known. Thereafter, meetings would also be held with the federations" he added.

Mehta urged all the NSFs to give utmost priority to the safety of athletes.

"Please ensure all precautionary measures are taken to stay positive and safe."

The chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent B..P Baishya said the IOA will have to abide by the decision of the IOC.

"Health of athletes is first priority. IOA is a member of IOC and we have to follow what IOC decides" he said.

Athletics Federation of India President and World Athletics Council member, Adille Sumariwalla said the postponement was a logical decision.

"The IOC must have taken into account the views of several stakeholders, including those of the athletes, and I think it has taken a logical decision" he said.

"It is a tough job for the IOC to take a decision like this, for an event of such a magnitude. As a member of World Athletics Council which had proposed one-year postponement, I support this decision."

The weightlifting federation also welcomed the move as they wait for new guidelines.

"It's good, the protection of our athletes and the public is our utmost priority so this was necessary. Now we have to wait for the new guidelines regarding the players training in the camps. Maybe they will also be called back but there's also a curfew so we will have to see. " Sahdev Yadav, IWLF secretary general.

Nearly 80 Indian athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in seven sports - athletics, archery, boxing, equestrian, hockey, shooting and wrestling. With qualification process in other sports like badminton and weightlifting going on, the IOA is expecting to rise the number to more than 120.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.