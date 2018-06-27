App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Olympic sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel in serious condition after crash

"After her training accident at Cottbus velodrome, Kristina Vogel was taken to an emergency hospital in Berlin. She suffered serious spinal injuries and is in intensive care," Federation said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Germany's Olympic and world sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel is in intensive care following a serious crash in training, the German Cycling Federation said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who won the individual sprint world title in Hong Kong last year as well as a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, collided with another cyclist while training at Germany's Cottbus velodrome.

"We are shocked...," the German Cycling Federation said in a post on its Facebook page. "Kristina is being flown to Berlin and will be operated on therein (the) coming hours."

The federation also posted a statement on its website http://www.bdr-medienservice.de/nachrichten/trainingsunfall-kristina-vogel saying that Vogel, who has won 11 world titles in total, was in a serious condition.

"After her training accident at Cottbus velodrome, Kristina Vogel was taken to an emergency hospital in Berlin. She suffered serious spinal injuries and is in intensive care," it said.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 01:08 pm

tags #Kristina Vogel #Sports #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.