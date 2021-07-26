MARKET NEWS

Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu returns to warm reception

The 26-year-old was greeted with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
Tolyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu of India in action (Image: Reuters)

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the country on Monday after her superb silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics and was greeted enthusiastically at the airport.

Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security and clad in a face shield and mask.

"Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much,” she tweeted after landing.

The 26-year-old was greeted with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.

The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.

With that performance, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

Chanu has also been a former world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.

She was training in the USA before the Games and lived upto the medal expectations from her with a confident performance.
PTI
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Mirabai Chanu #Olympics 2020 #Sports
first published: Jul 26, 2021 06:03 pm

Sections
