Olympian Sushil Kumar charged with murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar

A Delhi court on October 12 charged Olympian Sushil Kumar with the murder of former junior national wrestler Sagar Dhankar during a brawl in the city on May 4, 2021.

The court has slapped charges of murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy against perhaps India's best-known wrestler and 17 others.

The court has also framed charges against two men who are absconding.

Delhi Police in March this year opposed in Delhi High Court the bail petition of Sushil Kumar, currently in judicial custody, saying that witnesses in the case are so terrified of the champion wrestler and his associates that one of them had moved court seeing protection.

After being on the run for more than two weeks, Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, were arrested from Mundka on May 23, 2021.

According to the Delhi Police charge sheet in the murder case, Sushil Kumar and his associates beat up former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and others with sticks, hockey and baseball bat for 30-40 minutes after bolting the gate of Chhatrasal Stadium from inside,

Dhankar and his four friends were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Sagar succumbed to injuries later.

Police investigation showed that Sagar and his friends were abducted from two different locations in Delhi and brought to the stadium, following which its gate was locked from inside, and the security guards were asked to leave.

At the stadium, all the victims were confined and beaten mercilessly by all the accused. All the victims were beaten for around 30-40 minutes with 'lathi', 'dandas', hockey, baseball bat, etc, the police said in the final report, which runs into over 1,000-pages.

According to police, one of the victims managed to escape from the spot and made a call to the police, following which the local Police and PCR van staff reached the stadium.

In the charge sheet, the police relied on the oral dying declaration of the deceased, scientific evidence including locations of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons, and vehicles recovered from the spot.

Sushil is the only Indian athlete to have won two individual Olympic medals -- a bronze in the 2008 Beijing Games and a silver in the 2012 London Games.

Already bestowed with the Khel Ratna award -- the country's highest sporting honour -- Sushil is also a World Championships gold-medallist, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, four-time Commonwealth champion.

(With inputs from PTI)