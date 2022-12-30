 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Obituary: What would football be without Pele?

Rudraneil Sengupta
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:44 AM IST

Like so many things in his life, “joga bonito” - "the beautiful game" - got stuck to Pele’s name, and through him, it became the very essence of what it meant to be a Brazilian football player.

Football icon Pele has died aged 82. He had been fighting colon cancer. (File image)

There were footballing greats before Pele, of course. But when, at the age of 17, the boy called Edson Arantes Dos Nascimento burst onto the scene at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, football—and sports stardom—changed forever.

Here was a precocious boy—eager, mischievous, explosive and strong—who played with the calm maturity of a veteran but celebrated with the unbridled joy of a child. What’s more, he played in the “beautiful way”—he was dazzling in his close control, fast like no one else, dribbling and passing with the finesse and grace of a dancer, but shooting with the power of a heavyweight boxer throwing an uppercut.

(Source: Twitter/Pele)


The idea of the “beautiful game”—joga bonito, to use the Brazilian term for it—had existed long before Pele. That South American teams played with a certain flair, a kind of freedom and joy that was missing from the more regimented teams of Europe, became a popular idea in the 1920s, when teams from Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil first started touring the continent, often winning games by massive margins.

Even in the Brazilian team, the phrase “joga bonito” was possibly first used by Pele’s teammate from the 1958 World Cup, Didi, who lived both his playing and long coaching career firmly propagating the belief that the only way to play football was to attack, and have fun while doing it.

Yet, like so many things in his life, “joga bonito” got stuck to Pele’s name, and through him, it became the very essence of what it meant to be a Brazilian football player.