Now play PubG offline with 'Aliens' and 'Astronauts'

Smaaash at Lower Parel in Mumbai has a "PubG" experience on offer for all you aficionados of the online multiplayer game but be warned, this game involves "Aliens" and "Astronauts". In an attempt to revamp their Laser Blast experience, Smaaash has come up with a hybrid form of the "PubG" experience, which is quite fun.

There's no physical sky-dropped like in the virtual game, and don't have to scamper for weapons, but we're sure the exclusion of this detail won't surprise you one bit. What could leave you bewildered, is being divided into teams of "Aliens" and "Astronauts".

"The original game remains laser tag," explains a representative of Smaaash, "But it is themed as a game of PubG laser tag. Hence the name of the laser tag game teams remain as is."

The gear distinguishes you from your opponent and teams start by occupying opposite sides of the playing arena. You get eight minutes to inflict maximum damage to your opponent and at the same time avoid being shot. The suit covers the torso of a player's body and points are awarded for whichever zone of the suit you manage to strike with the laser gun.

There are 200 points awarded for every time you hit your opponent on the chest or back and 100 points for shots which hit the shoulder or gun. When you get hit the suit shuts down for 3 seconds during which period you need to take cover, as until your suit powers up, you become a sitting duck for your opponents.

The playing area doesn’t bear any resemblance to either Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi or Erangal, but has a futuristic look which goes well with the "Aliens vs Astronauts" theme. Smaaash has also added a hint of neon to make it attractive. The glow-in-the-dark phosphorescent paint covering the obstacles make it difficult to spot opponents while providing ample cover for you to fire gleefully.

The scores are displayed at the end of the game, but you can keep track of the number of shots you've landed on an opponent via a display on your gun. At the end, the team scores are tallied along with details such as shot accuracy, giving the winners ample fodder to gloat.

Overall, there isn't much of the online PubG experience on offer, but if you're looking for a break from your screens and an opportunity to test your real-life shooting skills, then this Laser Blast experience is tailor-made for you.