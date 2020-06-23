Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on June 23.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative...I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days," Djokovic said in the statement.

Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

The top-ranked Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend. He left Croatia after the final was cancelled and was tested in Belgrade.

Djokovic has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel.

Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said on June 21 he tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

(With agency inputs)