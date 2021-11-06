MARKET NEWS

English
Sports

Novak Djokovic reaches Paris final to end record 7th year as No. 1

Djokovic eclipsed Roger Federer's all-time mark of 310 weeks at No. 1 on March 8 and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks.

Associated Press
November 06, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST
Novak Djokovic (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semifinals on Saturday.

Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.

"That was the goal this week. I'm very proud to finish the season as No. 1," Djokovic said. "It's a dream, honestly, because Sampras was such an idol for me when I was young. He motivated me to pick up the racket and try this sport."

Djokovic eclipsed Roger Federer's all-time mark of 310 weeks at No. 1 on March 8 and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks.

Another win on Sunday will give Djokovic a record 37th Masters title to move one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

Tags: #Novak Djokovic #Paris Masters #Sports #Tennis
first published: Nov 6, 2021 09:55 pm

