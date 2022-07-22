Not happy Kohli isn't part of the tour, says West Indies coach

Former West Indies player Phil Simmons’ second innings as coach has been remarkable. He started with Zimbabwe and was sacked in 2005.

He took over as Ireland's head coach after the 2007 World Cup. Simmons became his own nation’s coach, after the 2015 World Cup.

Some incredible highs, like the T20 World Cup win in 2016 in India, was followed by a couple of weird sackings too! Simmons has also coached Afghanistan and has been with the Caribbean team for the last couple of seasons with a chequered history.

The series against India is one of his crucial assignments. Moneycontrol spoke exclusively to the West Indian coach ahead of the India-West Indies series on Tuesday.

How do you look at this series? There has not been a great build-up for this white ball tour by India.

The build-up has been good. We have had two good days of practice at the Queens’ Park Oval. Any build-up is good before an important series and the anxiety and intensity will always be there.

Despite India resting key players for this series, your team still has an underdog tag. Does that kind of tagging help since there is no serious expectation from the team? In any case, 2022 has not been great as far as the number of wins is concerned. So, are you guys not under pressure?

It (the underdog tag) works for some people and some players when they are underdogs. Maybe that would help, but to be honest, we are not looking at ourselves as underdogs. We think we can beat any team in the world. That is our attitude, no matter which team we are up against.

You must also be listening to all kinds of noises around the Virat Kohli debate, which is going on and on in India. As a rival coach, how do you look at this debate and Kohli’s absence from the series?

I'm not happy that Virat Kohli isn't part of the tour, because you wanna play against the best players. Guys would've loved to play against Virat, we're a bit disappointed. Virat has been one of the best players of all times. Little bit disappointed that Virat is not here because younger players would have loved to bowl against him.

Are you a little surprised that even a formidable batsman like Virat has been coping with this kind of criticism?

(Laughs) Everywhere you go, it is the same. I am sure people want him to do the best all the time but it doesn’t happen all the time… that the best will get runs all the time. We need to understand that.

As a coach, do you find yourself in an awkward situation when you have to make a decision on a former captain or a big player like Virat? Because you are not sure if dropping him is right or giving chances to youngsters is a better way. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said that if he were the coach of India, he would never be worried about Virat. If you are the coach of India, how would you navigate this tricky situation?

I am not the coach of the Indian team. Rahul (Dravid) is the coach and he has to make that decision and I shall not be thinking about that!

There are two quality left-arm spinners in Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie. Dravid is aware of that and hence asked for a local left-arm spinner to get the much-needed practice. Do you think that is going to be one of the key weapons by the host in this series?

Even If I have a plan, will I tell that to you before a series? We are working on how we are going to play against India, which is a top-quality side.

My final question. Can West Indies seriously challenge the Shikhar Dhawan-led side, even if the pace bowling attack of India has the combined experience of only less than 50 games?

We can challenge anyone in this world right now.