you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

No trace of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai who accused top leader of sexual assault

Three-time Olympian Peng Shuai had on November 2 put out social media posts accusing former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)


China's ace tennis star Peng Shuai has not been seen in public after she put up a post on November 2 accusing Zhang Gaoli, former vice premier of China, of sexual assault, prompting players, leaders and even UN to express concerns about her wellbeing.

Peng's posts on Chinese social media site Weibo were swiftly taken down and she has been missing since.

After pressure from the United Nations, which called for proof of the tennis star's safety, the Chinese government released a statement to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) purportedly from Peng.

The statement retracted three-time Olympian's accusations and told WTA that she was resting at home.

“I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her,” said WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon.

"The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail."

“Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship," Simon said.

Simon also emphasised that the WTA was prepared to cease relations with China should it not acquire sufficient proof.

In strange contrast to the outcry from the rest of the world, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it had "seen the latest reports and are encouraged by assurances that she is safe”.

IOC will hold winter Olympics in Beijing in February 2022.
Tags: #China #Peng Shuai #Tennis #Winter Olympics
first published: Nov 20, 2021 01:30 pm

