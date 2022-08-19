English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    No stopping Praggnanandhaa as he makes it four wins in a row, beats Levon Aronian

    The 17-year old Indian is in joint lead with 12 match points along with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, who defeated Quang Liem Le of China 3-1.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa

    Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa

    Indian prodigy R Praggnanandhaa handed world No.6 Levon Aronian a 3-1 thrashing in the fourth round to notch up his fourth consecutive win in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, on Friday.

    The 17-year old Indian is in joint lead with 12 match points along with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, who defeated Quang Liem Le of China 3-1.

    Praggnanandhaa won the third game with white pieces after the first two in the four-game match ended in a stalemate. First, he won with white pieces to take a 2-1 lead after game three and stormed to victory in 44 moves in the fourth to seal an emphatic win over the acclaimed American star.

    Having started his campaign with victory over Alireza Firouzja, the Indian GM has subsequently beaten Anish Giri and Hans Nieman. Carlsen, meanwhile, secured a similar result, winning games three and four after the first two were drawn.

    The duo of Praggnanandhaa and Carslen have a four-point lead over Alireza Firouzja, the world No.4 and the top-ranked junior. Firouzja edged out Poland's Jan-Krzystof Duda 2.5-1.5 in another fourth-round clash while Dutchman Anish Giri scored his first win in the tournament, beating Hans Nieman by a similar margin.

    Close

    Related stories

    Three more rounds remain to be played in the eight-player tournament. The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour. There is USD 7,500 at stake for each match win at the event.

    Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tiebreaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aronian #Chess #Praggnanandhaa #Sports
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 11:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.