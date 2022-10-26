English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    No hot food on menu, Indian cricketers unhappy with after-practice meal

    It is understood that the after-practice menu is almost the same for all teams and Indian players are not being provided with hot food, which according to BCCI sources is a must after an intense training session.

    PTI
    October 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Indian cricket team wasn’t exactly pleased with the after-practice menu on Tuesday and a few members decided to have food back in their hotel rooms.

    It is understood that the after-practice menu is almost the same for all teams and Indian players are not being provided with hot food, which according to BCCI sources is a must after an intense training session.

    The Indian team had an optional training session on Tuesday where all the fast bowlers were rested alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Axar Patel. It is learnt that the after-practice food included custom sandwiches along with fruits and falafel (very common in this part of the world).

    With the training getting over nearly by afternoon, it was lunch time and perhaps players were expecting a full course meal. "It’s not like any boycott… Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel,” a BCCI official privy to the development told.
    PTI
    Tags: #Indian cricket #Indian Cricket Board (BCCI)
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 08:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.