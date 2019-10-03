Nita Ambani to present ceremonial 'Match Ball' at first NBA game in India

In what will be the first National Basketball Association (NBA) game in India, Indiana Pacers will take on Sacramento Kings at the NSCI Stadium in Mumbai on October 4. To mark the occasion, Reliance Foundation Chairperson, Nita Ambani, will present the ceremonial "Match Ball" to NBA officials welcoming America's famous professional basketball league to the country.

With the NBA in India for preseason games, Reliance Foundation is celebrating a six-year partnership with the league. The Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program is a grassroots initiative which has been set up to introduce youngsters to the sport of basketball.

The initiative has been recognised as the world's largest Junior NBA program and has a reach of 11 million children spanning 34 cities across 20 states. The initiative aims at integrating basketball into physical education.

As part of the celebration, Reliance Foundation has invited a stadium full of children from its Junior NBA program to get the rare opportunity to watch the first ever NBA game live at the NSCI, Dome.

In a press release, Nita Ambani said, "Reliance Foundation is proud to bring the NBA to India and present these children with a fantastic opportunity to witness the magic live at stadium. It has been a deeply fulfilling journey in our partnership with the NBA. I would like to thank the NBA in believing in Indian basketball and for being a great partner on this incredible journey.