Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold at Women’s World Championships

PTI
May 19, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

With this win, Zareen became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Flyweight boxer Nikhat Zareen (centre) won the gold (Image via Twitter.com/Media_SAI)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen emerged world champion with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final of the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.

The Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai rival to win via unanimous 5-0 verdict.

With this win, Zareen became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

Apart from Zareen’s gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) will return home with bronze medals.

A 12-member Indian contingent was sent to participate in the competition and while the medal haul has decreased by one, an Indian has been crowned world champion after four years, Mary Kom had last won the gold in the 48kg in the 2018 edition.

