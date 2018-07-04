Nigerian captain Mikel's father was kidnapped hours before FIFA World Cup match with Argentina

John Obi Mikel, captain of the Nigerian football team, revealed that his father was kidnapped hours before their match against Argentina.

According to a BBC report, Mikel received a call from a family member informing him about his father’s kidnapping while he was on the team bus, on the way to the Saint Petersburg Stadium. Mikel was also given a number to call the kidnapper.

Mikel didn’t let any of his teammates or the Nigerian Football Federation know about the situation as he didn’t want them to be distracted.

"Today it's my dad but tomorrow it could be someone else, which makes it very scary. It does not matter what your status is in Nigeria, everyone deserves to feel safe and secured, as life becomes more risky than ever," he said.

Mikel’s father was rescued after firing was exchanged between police and the abductors. The Super Eagles’ captain also paid 10 million Naira to secure his father’s release.

The former Chelsea star urged the government to take preventive measures so that Nigerian citizens can live without any fear.

This the second time that Mikel’s father has been kidnapped. He had reportedly been asked to pay a sizeable ransom when his father was kidnapped in 2011.