NGA vs ISL FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Sigurdsson forces Uzoho into a couple of early saves

Live now
Jun 22, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Starting line-up
33' A poor defensive header lets the ball fall to Bjarnason inside the area and the Iceland man fires a first-time volley that flies over the bar.
32' Musa is furious with the referee as his thinks he won the ball fairly. Iceland take the free kick quickly and once again try to build an attack out of the back but nothing comes off it.
30' Iheanacho receives the ball at the edge of the center circle and he cheekily lifts it above Sigurdsson but the Iceland man body checks him. The referee calls for a foul but the free kick goes out for a goal kick.
27' Nigeria are enjoying another extended spell of possession in the center of the park but once again the ball fired forward in search of a teammate goes out for a goal kick. For all their possession Nigeria haven't managed to make their way into the Iceland area too often.
23' Iceland win another free kick close to the halfway line and Sigurdsson fires it into the area but the ball is headed clear.
21' Iceland have two back-to-back corners but nothing comes off it. The game looks pretty evenly balanced for now.
19' Nigeria have had 59% of the possession so far but haven't been able to create many clear cut chances. Iceland have looked strong in defense.
15' Nigeria win a throw in close to the corner flag and Ndidi sends another long throw into the area. Iceland heads it out but only as far as Moses. Nigeria try to cross it back into the area but it's blocked.
13' The 'Thunderclap' can be heard resounding in the stadium as the pockets of Iceland fans make their presence felt.
9' After a good start by Iceland, Nigeria are now finding their feet in this game. They hold onto the ball in midfield before an over-hit cross goes out for a goal kick. The Mexican wave is seen going around the ground as the fans enjoy the action on the pitch.
7' This is a good start by Iceland as they put the Nigerians on the back foot. Nigeria have a corner now but it's headed clear.
5' Save! Sigurdsson once again in the thick of things as he plays a quick give-and-go before shooting towards goal from the edge of the area. It's at a comfortable height though and Uzoho once again makes the save.
2' Save! Iceland win a free-kick on the edge of the area and Sigurdsson takes it. He gets the ball over the wall and towards the top left corner but Uzoho gets across to push the ball out for a corner.
Kick off! And we're off. Iceland playing in blue and Nigeria in their green and white kit.
The anthems are played and teams are posing for the official team photo.
The players are out on the pitch for the national anthems. We're just moments away from kick-off.
There has only been one previous meeting between Nigeria and Iceland, with the Iceland winning 3-0 in a friendly in August 1981. If Iceland win tonight they will need just a draw to secure progression to the next round.
Starting line-up:
Nigeria - Uzoho, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Moses, Etebo, Mikel, Ndidi, Idowu, Musa, Iheanacho.
Iceland - Halldorsson, Saevarsson, Arnason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Magnusson, Gislason, Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bjarnason, Bodvarsson, Finnbogason.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group D clash between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena.