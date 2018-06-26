NGA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Argentina seek vital win against Nigeria

Live now
Jun 26, 2018 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Argentina are in search of a vital win here, as they contest their 80th World Cup fixture.
This is the ninth time that these two sides are playing against each other. Of the previous eight meetings they have had, Argentina have won 5 and Nigeria have won 2, with just 1 draw between these two sides.
As you can see, while this game goes on, Croatia will take on Iceland simultaneously at the Rostov-on-Don Stadium. Argentina will be hoping for Iceland to win that game, while trying to get a win of their own against Nigeria.
Hello, boys and girls, and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D fixture between Nigeria and Argentina from the New Zenit Stadium in St. Petersburg.