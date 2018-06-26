App
Jun 26, 2018 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NGA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Argentina seek vital win against Nigeria

Catch all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D match between Nigeria and Argentina from the New Zenit Stadium, St. Petersburg.

  • Jun 26, 11:00 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 10:45 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 10:44 PM (IST)

    Argentina are in search of a vital win here, as they contest their 80th World Cup fixture. 

  • Jun 26, 10:43 PM (IST)

    This is the ninth time that these two sides are playing against each other. Of the previous eight meetings they have had, Argentina have won 5 and Nigeria have won 2, with just 1 draw between these two sides. 

  • Jun 26, 10:25 PM (IST)

    As you can see, while this game goes on, Croatia will take on Iceland simultaneously at the Rostov-on-Don Stadium. Argentina will be hoping for Iceland to win that game, while trying to get a win of their own against Nigeria. 

  • Jun 26, 10:23 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 10:22 PM (IST)

    Hello, boys and girls, and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D fixture between Nigeria and Argentina from the New Zenit Stadium in St. Petersburg. 

