NGA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Argentina 1-0 Nigeria; Messi scores

Jun 27, 2018 12:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The players are making their way back onto the pitch for the second half.
HALF-TIME: Argentina go into half-time feeling relieved at having gotten the first goal. Messi got the goal in the 14th minute , but Banega, aside from the assist, has been very influential in mid-field for the South Americans.
Nigeria though, have not had much of a chance so far. They have been guilty of giving Argentina too much respect. Iheanacho and Musa have been a bit enterprising since the 20th minute though.
Let us see how things go in the second half.
45+3' The free kick went into the wall, and Moses ran to pick up the rebound. He did some good work to send a cross back into the box. Iheanacho bent low to head the ball towards goal. But Armani makes an easy catch.
And the referee finally blows the whistle.
45+2' Free kick for Niegria as Mercado brings down Musa. Good opportunity for Nigeria.
45' Iheanacho goes down in the Argentina box after Rojo leaps over him to clear a ball out. Referee has stopped the play for now.
2 minutes added on.
43' Mascherano and Iheanacho momentarily go down after a clash of heads. But they seem to be okay to continue now.
41' Iheanacho refuses to give up on the ball running in towards the Argentina goal line. Armani has to rush out of his goal to kick that out. Throw in for Nigeria. Musa takes it long, into the Argentina penalty box where a swarm of players tussle for it.
39' Argentina almost create something at the edge of the Nigerian penalty area, after some wonderful exchanges between Higuain and Messi. But Di Maria's shot on goal is immediately blocked by a defender.
37' Wonderful work by Di Maria as he tracks back to steal the ball from Nigerians in the Argentinian half, by the touchline. He manages to win a throw for his team.
36' Mascherano gets warned by the referee after a particularly heavy tackle. Nigeria take a long free kick, somebody heads it high again but the ball is caught by the keeper.
34' CLOSE! Messi's free kick curled beautifully over the wall and beat the keeper. But it hit the post and rebounded back onto the pitch. It looks like Uzoho managed to get enough of his fingertips to that shot to deflect it to the post. Terrific work from the 19 year old keeper.
32' Di Maria was on the run after the Argentinians stole the ball in the middle of the park. And the defence splitting pass fell perfectly in his path. But Balogun, who was well beaten by Di Maria's pace, ended up pushing the Argentinian in the back. Free Kick for Argentina right in front of goal. Messi and Banega are standing over it.
32' Yellow Card for Balogun (NGA)
31' Argentina keep slowing the game down anytime they feel the need. They are really controlled with their approach today. Or maybe Nigeria are not attacking and pressing them as much the Croatians did.
30' Banega seems to be at the heart of everything that is going right for Argentina in mid-field today.
29' Uzoho is up and takes the goal kick. Play continues.
27' SAVE! Messi releases Higuain in the Nigerian box with a clever pass. But Uzoho rushed off his line to intercept the ball just in time. The Nigerian keeper seems to have come off worse in that exchange though. He is receiving treatment on the field after he stayed down clutching his head.
25' The game seems to have slowed down now as Argentina take a calm approach to protect their lead for now. Meanwhile, Nigeria cannot get enough of the ball to create anything substantial.
23' Nigeria try to create something from the edge of the Argentina box, but the South Africans calmly win the ball back and move it around.
18' Di Maria's free kick goes over everybody's heads without any threat.
17' Di Maria gets whacked on the ankle by Balogun. Free kick for Argentina in a promising position.
14' Brilliant pass from Banega to Messi, who was already on the run inside the Nigerian penalty box. The Argentinian attacker brings the ball down beautifully with his thigh and beats his defender to score past the goalkeeper.
14' GOAL! Messi (ARG)
Nigeria 0 -1 Argentina
13' What a mistake by Mascherano. He gives the ball away to Iheanacho, who has space, but takes too much time to do anything and is tackled off the ball.
12' Banega looks for another passing channel, but his effort is well read by Balogun who runs forward with the ball to clear the Nigerian half.