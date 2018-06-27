NGA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Argentina 1-0 Nigeria; Messi scores

HALF-TIME: Argentina go into half-time feeling relieved at having gotten the first goal. Messi got the goal in the 14th minute , but Banega, aside from the assist, has been very influential in mid-field for the South Americans.

Nigeria though, have not had much of a chance so far. They have been guilty of giving Argentina too much respect. Iheanacho and Musa have been a bit enterprising since the 20th minute though.

Let us see how things go in the second half.