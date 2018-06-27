App
Jun 27, 2018 01:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NGA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 to go through to knockout stages

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D match between Nigeria and Argentina from the New Zenit Stadium, St. Petersburg.

highlights

  • Jun 27, 01:29 AM (IST)

    That's it for our live coverage of this entertaining fixture. See you folks tomorrow for the next round of fixtures.

  • Jun 27, 01:28 AM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 01:25 AM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 01:25 AM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 01:25 AM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: And it is all over!!!! The referee finally blows the whistle to signal the end of the game. A massive roar goes up in the stadium. 

    Argentina are through to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018, while Nigerians have to face the heart-break that comes with an early exit for home. 

  • Jun 27, 01:22 AM (IST)

    90+4' Yellow Card for Messi (ARG)

  • Jun 27, 01:22 AM (IST)

    90+3' Free kick for Argentina on the touchline. And they are trying to slow the game down. 

  • Jun 27, 01:21 AM (IST)

    90+2' Substitution for Nigeria - Simy: In ; Musa: Out 

  • Jun 27, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90+1' 4 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 27, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90+1' Yellow Card for Mikel (NGA)

  • Jun 27, 01:19 AM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90' Substitution for Nigeria - Iwobi: In ; Omeruo: Out

  • Jun 27, 01:16 AM (IST)

    87' Mercado made a fantastic run down the right flank and sent in a beautiful cross into the box. Marcus Rojo is there to meet it. And he scores it on the volley. 

  • Jun 27, 01:15 AM (IST)

    87' GOAL! Rojo (ARG)

    Nigeria 1- 2 Argentina

  • Jun 27, 01:14 AM (IST)

    86' Argentina are screaming for a penalty as their player goes down in the Nigeria box after a tackle from a defender. But referee waves it away. Argentina crowd the Nigeria box, trying to create something. 

  • Jun 27, 01:14 AM (IST)

    85' ALMOST! The free kick from Armani curls and hits the side-netting. 

  • Jun 27, 01:12 AM (IST)

    83' ALMOST! Ighalo finds himself one on one with the Argentinian keeper, who manages to block his attempt. But Nigeria get a free kick right outside the Argentina box. 

  • Jun 27, 01:12 AM (IST)

    83' Nigerians continue to frustrate the Argentinians with some resolute defending. 

  • Jun 27, 01:10 AM (IST)

    81' WHAT A MISS!! Higuain hits the shot too high from point blank range!! Deja Vu!

  • Jun 27, 01:09 AM (IST)

    80' Substitution for Argentina - Aguero: In ; Di Maria: Out

  • Jun 27, 01:08 AM (IST)

    80' Another ball goes through the crowd of Nigerian players and across the goal, but no Argentinian is there to meet it. 

  • Jun 27, 01:08 AM (IST)

    79' Argentina cannot sort out their own feet inside the Nigeria penalty box as another good chance goes to waste. 

  • Jun 27, 01:06 AM (IST)

    77' Referee waves off the penalty claim after consulting VAR. 

    And, word has come in the Iceland just equalised form the spot against Croatia. 

  • Jun 27, 01:05 AM (IST)

    75' WHAT A MISS!! Musa free Ighalo in the box after a wonderful counter. Ighalo's shot goes too wide. But the Nigerians are claiming that Rojo handled the ball before Ighalo's shot. Referee consults VAR. 

  • Jun 27, 01:04 AM (IST)

    75' Argentina are really pressing Nigeria in their own box at this point as Pavon tries to create something. 

  • Jun 27, 01:03 AM (IST)

    73' Argentina try to go again after a wasted corner. But Tagliafico takes a heavy touch and unnecessarily kicks it out for a Nigeria goal-kick. 

  • Jun 27, 01:01 AM (IST)

    71' SHOT! Musa did some good work down the left wing to send the ball in before the Argentina goal. Ndidi perfectly times his run and unleashes a powerful shot. But his attempt goes just high of Argentina's goal.

  • Jun 27, 12:59 AM (IST)

    70' Nigeria seem to be growing in confidence as Argentina cannot seem to find a way through. In fact, Argentina have not registered a single shot on goal in this half. 

  • Jun 27, 12:57 AM (IST)

    69' Pavon earns his side a corner. But it goes to waste. 

  • Jun 27, 12:55 AM (IST)

    66' Messi sends the ball across to Pavon, who sets himself up for a shot. But his effort is too close to the Nigerian keeper, who takes an easy catch. 

