NGA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 to go through to knockout stages

Jun 27, 2018 01:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it for our live coverage of this entertaining fixture. See you folks tomorrow for the next round of fixtures.
FULL-TIME: And it is all over!!!! The referee finally blows the whistle to signal the end of the game. A massive roar goes up in the stadium.
Argentina are through to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018, while Nigerians have to face the heart-break that comes with an early exit for home.
90+4' Yellow Card for Messi (ARG)
90+3' Free kick for Argentina on the touchline. And they are trying to slow the game down.
90+2' Substitution for Nigeria - Simy: In ; Musa: Out
90+1' 4 minutes added on.
90+1' Yellow Card for Mikel (NGA)
90' Substitution for Nigeria - Iwobi: In ; Omeruo: Out
87' Mercado made a fantastic run down the right flank and sent in a beautiful cross into the box. Marcus Rojo is there to meet it. And he scores it on the volley.
87' GOAL! Rojo (ARG)
Nigeria 1- 2 Argentina
86' Argentina are screaming for a penalty as their player goes down in the Nigeria box after a tackle from a defender. But referee waves it away. Argentina crowd the Nigeria box, trying to create something.
85' ALMOST! The free kick from Armani curls and hits the side-netting.
83' ALMOST! Ighalo finds himself one on one with the Argentinian keeper, who manages to block his attempt. But Nigeria get a free kick right outside the Argentina box.
83' Nigerians continue to frustrate the Argentinians with some resolute defending.
81' WHAT A MISS!! Higuain hits the shot too high from point blank range!! Deja Vu!
80' Substitution for Argentina - Aguero: In ; Di Maria: Out
80' Another ball goes through the crowd of Nigerian players and across the goal, but no Argentinian is there to meet it.
79' Argentina cannot sort out their own feet inside the Nigeria penalty box as another good chance goes to waste.
77' Referee waves off the penalty claim after consulting VAR.
And, word has come in the Iceland just equalised form the spot against Croatia.
75' WHAT A MISS!! Musa free Ighalo in the box after a wonderful counter. Ighalo's shot goes too wide. But the Nigerians are claiming that Rojo handled the ball before Ighalo's shot. Referee consults VAR.
75' Argentina are really pressing Nigeria in their own box at this point as Pavon tries to create something.
73' Argentina try to go again after a wasted corner. But Tagliafico takes a heavy touch and unnecessarily kicks it out for a Nigeria goal-kick.
71' SHOT! Musa did some good work down the left wing to send the ball in before the Argentina goal. Ndidi perfectly times his run and unleashes a powerful shot. But his attempt goes just high of Argentina's goal.
70' Nigeria seem to be growing in confidence as Argentina cannot seem to find a way through. In fact, Argentina have not registered a single shot on goal in this half.
69' Pavon earns his side a corner. But it goes to waste.
66' Messi sends the ball across to Pavon, who sets himself up for a shot. But his effort is too close to the Nigerian keeper, who takes an easy catch.