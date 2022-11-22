 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neymar stands in the way of Messi’s FIFA World Cup dream

Nov 22, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

Messi’s Argentina and Neymar’s Brazil head into the World Cup, which just got underway in Qatar, as favourites, with more than half of respondents naming one of them as the likely winner

Neymar smiles during a training session on November 17, 2022 at the Continassa training ground in Turin, as part of Brazil's preparation ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photographer: Isabella Bonotto/AFP/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Neymar are two of the greatest football players of their generation, yet neither has ever lifted the sport’s most sought-after trophy. That’s about to change -- for one of them -- according to Bloomberg’s MLIV Pulse survey.

Messi’s Argentina and Neymar’s Brazil head into the World Cup, which just got underway in Qatar, as favourites, with more than half of respondents naming one of them as the likely winner. It would be the first time the tournament has been won by a South American side since 2002.

Brazil’s national team seeks redemption after a humiliating 7-1 drubbing at home to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 tournament. That looks like a distinct possibility after the team dominated its region during qualifying games -- winning 14 of 17 matches and conceding just five goals.

“Brazil is the best team on the field,” according to economists at Wells Fargo, who constructed a framework built on 23 different variables including ranking, record and momentum, the value of each team’s players, and the number of times they’ve played together for the national side. “Our analysis suggests Brazil is better than Argentina by the smallest possible margin.”

Argentina’s squad is dominated by Messi, Neymar’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain and seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award for the year’s best player. Messi said this upcoming World Cup, his fifth, will be his last.