New Zealand's win against Afghanistan sends India crashing out

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson reacts during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Before this game, New Zealand had faced Afghanistan in a total of two matches in the history of international cricket. Both of those came in the previous 50-over World Cups (2015 and 2019). These two sides had never squared off against each other in a T20I ever before.

Despite that, the build-up to this game was massive. After losing to Pakistan, New Zealand bounced back with three wins in a row while Afghanistan have been highly impressive throughout this tournament (barring their one-sided loss against India). Both teams walked into this game with a chance of reaching the semi-final.

For New Zealand, the scenario was simple. Win the game and seal a semis berth. Meanwhile, Afghanistan had to win the game by a significant margin to improve their net run rate.

While Afghanistan have had big support in this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, their support was just multiplied by a billion people. It seemed like it wasn’t New Zealand vs Afghanistan, and more like New Zealand vs India and Afghanistan together. India’s fortunes rode on Afghanistan’s performance in this game. A win for them would’ve opened the doors for India and a win for them against Namibia (by a margin they would know before the game) would’ve taken them through to the semi-final. As such, India’s fans were right behind the Afghanistan team.

Such was the popularity of the game that there were more than 20 lakh (two million) people watching it live on Hotstar (the online streaming platform in India) and there may be atleast a few more million people watching it live on their television sets.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Afghanistan didn’t have a great start. The top-order couldn’t get going and they were reduced for 19/3 in the sixth over.

It was Najibullah Zadran who single-handedly kept the Afghans in the hunt. The left-hander walked out to bat at No. 5 in the sixth over of the innings and was out in the 19th over. He smashed a fine 73 which came off just 48 balls and his knock included six fours and three sixes. None of the other batters even went past the score of 20 and none of the batters scored better than a run-a-ball. The next best was Gulbadin Naib who got 15. Given Afghanistan scored a mere 124, they needed to restrict New Zealand to 81 or less in order to go past India’s net run rate.

Chasing a total that was well below par, New Zealand got off to a steady start. Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell struck a flurry of boundaries before Mujeeb Ur Rahman got rid off the latter. Guptill got 28 before he was castled by Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan may have thought they had an opening, but Kane Williamson and Devon Conway batted smartly, rotated strike well and got the odd boundary. The duo took the Kiwis home with 11 balls to spare and helped New Zealand qualify for the semi-final.

How India got to this position

Afghanistan’s loss crashed India’s hopes of making it to the knockouts. However, India have themselves to blame for getting themselves into this position. In the first two games, the batting just didn’t turn up and it cost them dearly.

Against Pakistan, India lost three wickets in the powerplay and it took Virat Kohli’s half-century and Rishabh Pant’s 39 to take them past the 150-run mark. But the bowling looked lackluster and barring Jasprit Bumrah, none of them even looked like taking a wicket. The Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took their side home to a massive 10-wicket win as Pakistan beat India for the first time in the history of World Cups. In their second game against New Zealand, the batting fared worse. They could muster a mere 110/7 in their 20 overs and it was never going to be enough.

After those two big defeats, India were always playing catch-up and had to depend on other results for them to make it to the semi-finals. They did beat Afghanistan and Scotland in commanding fashion to boost their net run rate and go past every other team on that account.

Now, their game against Namibia becomes a dead rubber. This is the first time since the 2012 T20 World Cup that India will not be one of the four semi-finalists of an ICC event.