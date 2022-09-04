New law, more testing key to curbing doping in sports, says NADA chief

Ritu Sain, director-general of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). In August, Parliament passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, which seeks to constitute NADA as a statutory body headed by a director-general appointed by the Central government.

For Ritu Sain, director-general of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the biggest challenge is to create an environment that brings out the best in Indian athletes, keeping them away from the deadliest scourge haunting sports – doping.

“Our effort is two-pronged – detect doping and prevent doping. Our testing has gone up and we are spreading the anti-doping sentiment through sporting camps and stadiums,” Sain told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

India, which is making its presence felt at the highest level of global sports including the Olympics after a patchy record, has been dogged by a staggering number of doping scandals in recent times.

In 2022 alone, NADA provisionally suspended 30 sportspersons, including a boxer and a hockey player. Both men and women – mostly bodybuilders, weightlifters and track and field athletes – have been charged with using prohibited stimulants Pralmorelin, Methandienone, Enobosarm, Tamoxifen and Trenbolone.

Methandienone is by far the most-used banned substance on this list. Ironically, many of these are regarded as outdated steroids.

Several athletes in India, coming from varied backgrounds as they do, are not aware about anti-doping rules and prohibited substances, whose consumption is allegedly encouraged stealthily by coaches and administrators.

Ranked third

According to NADA, which is responsible for promoting, coordinating and monitoring doping control programmes in all sports in the country, India stands third globally in terms of sportspersons found to be taking banned substances.

Russia with 167 violations and Italy with 157 were the two top global violators in 2019, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which put India in third position with 152 violations.

Unofficially, figures available till 2021, suggest that over 700 athletes in India were caught taking prohibited substances over a nine-year period. During 2019-20, sanctions were imposed on 177 athletes.

Sain said that NADA, which she took over four months ago, has three overarching missions – visibility, credibility, and inclusivity.

“The frequency of testing will go up. We want to make it more inclusive by educating relevant stakeholders. More anti-doping nodal officers will be appointed at training camps, interactive sessions will be held, and there will be lots of online education, including sign language videos, for all concerned,” she said.

How does one deal with a menace that is not just Indian but global in its ramifications and one that involves multiple, and often influential, stakeholders?

“Well, both ecosystems are present, one that promotes fair play and the other that facilitates doping. Our job will be to back the former and here the media has a big role to play in spreading awareness, which holds the key to engaging in a fight of this magnitude,” explains Sain, a Chhattisgarh cadre Indian Administrative Service officer.

The rising number of doping cases in the country has come as a big setback for India’s anti-doping machinery, with some athletes resorting to ingesting drugs. The doping rot runs deep and efforts by the Indian Weightlifting Federation and the Athletics Federation of India have collectively failed to curb substance abuse at both the senior and junior levels.

Disciplinary panel

The functions of the agency include planning, implementing, and monitoring anti-doping activities, and investigating anti-doping rule violations. A National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel will be set up to determine the consequences of such violations. This panel will consist of legal experts, medical practitioners, and retired athletes.

According to Sain, the legislation will be a gamechanger in reducing the number of drug abuse cases in sports.

“Certainly, it is a very significant step to enable a dope-free India,” she said, adding that the spiralling number of cases also suggests that law enforcement in India has been very effective.

“We must impress upon the athletes and sportsmen the importance of health and careers,” the NADA boss said, stressing that “we have the best resources.”

Testing for banned substances in cricket has been treated with kid gloves until now. Nonetheless, four cricketers – Prithvi Shaw, Pradeep Sangwan, Anshula Rao, and Yusuf Pathan – failed dope tests and were banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. They faced backdated bans, which lasted for a few months.