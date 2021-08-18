MARKET NEWS

Neeraj Chopra’s health concerns; A look at his hectic schedule since the Gold medal winning throw in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra left a felicitation ceremony citing health concerns. Here is a look at his hectic schedule since returning from Tokyo.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra has been the big talking point for all in India ever since his historic win at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. His 87.58m throw launched him into the history books as India won its first ever gold medal in athletics at the Summer Olympics. But as they say, too much everything, even the good, can be bad. Chopra who has been in the limelight since winning the gold medal, has now found all the relentless attention a little too much. The 23-year-old from Haryana was forced to leave a felicitation ceremony organised in his hometown after he complained of ill-health.

India displayed its best ever Olympics performance till date, winning seven medals, surpassing the previous record of six from the 2012 London Olympics. Although India won seven medals, its athletes performed well in other events that India previously did not feature at all and missed out on the bronze medal in certain events by a whisker.

Neeraj Chopra’s health concerns since coming back from Tokyo, has put the spotlight on the hectic schedule he has been subjected to. This isn’t the first event the world number 2 has missed due to ill health after returning from Tokyo. Ever since his return, Neeraj has seen a flurry of felicitations, which has obviously taken a toll on his health.

Here is a look at Neeraj’s schedule since winning the historic gold in Tokyo.

Timeline of Neeraj Chopra’s Hectic Schedule

Aug 07: Wins gold at the Tokyo Games with a throw of 87.58m.

Aug 08: Attends Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

Aug 09: Takes a six-hour flight to Delhi. Felicitated by the Sports ministry                      in the evening.

Aug 10: Attends a felicitation ceremony organised by the Athletics                                      Federation of India.

Develops a fever post the event

Aug 12: Skips felicitation ceremony organised by the Punjab government                        citing health concerns.

Aug 14: Skips felicitation ceremony organised by the Haryana government                    citing health concerns.

Attends a High Tea organised by President Ramnath Kovind at the                      Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Aug 15: Attends the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort,

In the evening, attends a function organised by the Indian Olympic                   Association.

Aug 16: Meets with PM Modi along with other athletes for breakfast.

Aug 17: Reaches hometown of Panipat in Haryana in an SUV convoy.

Attends a felicitation ceremony but leaves midway citing health                           reasons.

While the euphoria behind Neeraj’s triumph is understandable with everyone clamoring to congratulate him, attention will need to be given to his health as there is enough time to felicitate the champion.

 

 

 

 

 

 
