Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Kourtane Games with 86.69m-throw

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won gold in javelin throw during the rain-hit Kuortane Games held in Finland's Turku on June 18, with a throw of 86.69 metres.

Chopra's throw was strong enough to outmatch the attempts made by his rivals, including former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and renowned javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad & Tobago.

While Walcott emerged second with a throw of 86.64m, Peters stood third with an attempt of 84.75m.

The title was clinched by Chopra barely 10 months after he became the first Indian javelin thrower to win the gold at the Olympics, by clocking 87.58m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old shattered his own record with a 89.30m-throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, that secured him the silver medal at the event.

Chopra's earlier national record stood at 88.07m, which was clocked by him in Punjab's Patiala in March 2021.

Chopra will be eyeing the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Eugene from July 15 to 24, before the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.