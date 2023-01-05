 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Naveen Patnaik inaugurates country's biggest hockey stadium in Rourkela

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

Patnaik announced the opening of the facility ahead of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 beginning from January 13.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, the largest hockey stadium in the country, here.

Standing in the middle of the jampacked stadium, Patnaik announced the opening of the facility ahead of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 beginning from January 13. Rourkela is the second venue for the international event after the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik said the stadium is a gift of Odisha to the entire nation.

Rourkela will host 20 of the 44 matches while the remaining 24 matches, including the final, will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India's first match against Spain is scheduled to be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on January 13. Two days later, India will be up against England at the same venue.

The stadium named after eminent tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, was built at a cost of Rs 146 crore. The total capacity of the stadium is 21,000 and it is the largest hockey stadium in the country. The facility is spread over 15 acres of land on the campus of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT).