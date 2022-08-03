English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    National Anti-Doping Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

    A measure that aims to give anti-doping bodies legal sanctity and an independent system for adjudication of doping cases was discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha on Wednesday took up a bill that seeks to provide an independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication and legal sanctity to anti-doping agencies. The National Anti-Doping Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha last week, seeks to provide a statutory framework in the form of legislation for the prohibition of doping in sports in the country.

    Introducing the bill for discussion and passage in the Upper House, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said it intends to accomplish building institutional capabilities in anti-doping, enable the hosting of major sporting events, protect rights of all sportspersons, ensure time-bound justice to athletes and enhance cooperation among agencies in fighting doping in sports. Thakur said the proposed legislation reinforces India's commitment to the international obligation for clean sports and seeks to provide an independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication.

    It aims at providing legal sanctity to anti-doping agencies (NADA and NDTL-National Dope Testing Laboratory), establishing more dope testing labs and creating opportunities for jobs and academic research. The minister said the proposed legislation will benefit sportspersons and hoped for a positive discussion on the Bill in the House.

    Supporting the Bill, Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress termed it a "positive step" for Indian sportspersons. He suggested that a bench of arbitration be constituted in India so that our players do not need to travel to Switzerland to appeal. Santanu Sen of the Trinamool Congress said penalties on athletes should be proportional to the offence and also backed Hooda's suggestion that an international arbitration unit be set up in Asia.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Anti-doping bill #Anurag Thakur #India #Sports
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 04:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.