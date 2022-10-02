NADA suspends javelin thrower Shivpal Singh till 2025

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has been suspended till 2025 by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for violation of doping norms, news agency ANI reported on October 2.

The ban, although announced for a four-year period, will end in October 2025 as it comes into effect from October 21, 2021, reports citing the NADA order said.

According to Olympics.com, Singh, who has been charged with a doping code violation, tested positive for methandienone, which is a banned performance-enhancing steroid.

Singh, 27, was a silver medalist at the 2019 Asian Championships. At the tournament, he had clocked his best personal throw of 86.23 metre. The Uttar Pradesh-based athlete had also clinched the top medal at the 2019 World Military Games.

Singh is the fifth major Indian athlete to be charged with a doping code violation this year. Earlier, the anti-doping agency had banned Tokyo Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur, quarter-miler MR Poovamma, sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar and discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon.