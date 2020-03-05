Mumbai set to host IOC session in 2023; Jio World Centre listed as potential venue

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board has recommended that Mumbai should host the 2023 IOC session. The decision will be made final once it is ratified at the 136th IOC session in Tokyo, which is scheduled to be held in July later this year.

The Board put forward Mumbai as a candidate to host the annual conference after hearing a report from the IOC Session Evaluation Commission who had visited the city in October last year. The Commission praised the quality of facilities available at the Jio World Centre, which is the potential venue for the meet.

The IOC President said the decision has been made so as to tap the "huge potential" for Olympic sports in the country.

"We have chosen India because it is the second most populous nation in the world, with a very young population and a huge potential for Olympic sport," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"We want to encourage and support the National Olympic Committee of India and all the National Federations to promote and strengthen Olympic sport in the country," he added.

India had hosted an IOC session way back in 1983 in New Delhi.

"The year 2023 will be significant for India as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. Hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai would put the Olympic Movement at the heart of those celebrations," an IOC statement said.















(With PTI Inputs)