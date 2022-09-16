Mumbai Indians appoint Mark Boucher as head coach

Mark Boucher has been appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians (Image credit: mipaltan/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians has announced the appointment of record-holding wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their head coach, starting with IPL 2023.

South African legend Mark Boucher will replace Mahela Jayawardene as the head coach of Mumbai Indians – which is counted among the most successful IPL franchise.

Boucher, 45, has had a long and illustrious career as a wicket-keeper, batsman and holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper, Mumbai Indians said in a press release announcing the appointment. He is regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen of all time.

Boucher retired from international cricket in July 2012. After his retirement, he took over as coach for Titans, a top-level cricket franchise in South Africa. In 2019, Cricket South Africa appointed him as the head coach, and he has since led the team to 23 T20I victories, along with 11 Test and 12 ODI wins. He resigned as South Africa head coach on Monday.

“It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit,” Boucher said of his appointment as Mumbai Indians head coach.

This is not Boucher’s first brush with IPL. He had earlier served as wicketkeeping coach for the Knight Riders in 2016.

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, has emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise with seven titles, including a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy.”