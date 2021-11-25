MARKET NEWS

English
Mumbai City FC launch Esports team, first Indian club in FIFA Global Series

The Islanders have signed Saksham 'Sakky' Rattan and Siddh 'Jenasidfc' Chandarana to represent Mumbai City in FIFA 22 events nationally and internationally.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
Saksham and Siddh, ranked 3rd and 5th in India, respectively, have won various tournaments at the international stage while representing the nation, including the FIFA eNations Series and ESL Asia Cup.

Saksham and Siddh, ranked 3rd and 5th in India, respectively, have won various tournaments at the international stage while representing the nation, including the FIFA eNations Series and ESL Asia Cup.

Defending ISL Champions Mumbai City FC launched the club’s official Esports team in a landmark announcement on November 25. They are the first Indian football club to field a team in the FIFA Global Series.

The Islanders have signed Saksham ‘Sakky’ Rattan and Siddh ‘Jenasidfc’ Chandarana to represent Mumbai City in FIFA 22 events nationally and internationally, including the FIFA Global Series, in both 1v1 and 2v2 competitions.

Saksham and Siddh, ranked 3rd and 5th in India, respectively, have won various tournaments at the international stage while representing the nation, including the FIFA eNations Series and ESL Asia Cup.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC said, "Gaming and Esports have brought another dimension to sport and we recognise the potential it has and the impact it can have on the football landscape in India. Through the power of Esports, we intend to increase our presence not just in India but globally and harness it to give our fans a holistic experience of supporting their favourite club, both on and off the pitch.

Saksham Rattan said, “It’s a huge honour for me to be representing the best club in India. Mumbai City have ambitions to be at the very top, and that can be seen through the success the Club has achieved not only on the pitch but also off it in recent times. Seeing the direction the club are in is an inspiration to me and I am ready to do my best for Mumbai City along with my good friend Siddh.”

Close

Said Siddh Chandarana, “Being a Mumbai boy and a Mumbai City fan, it was impossible for me to turn down the opportunity to represent my home club. I know what it means to be a Mumbaikar, to live and feel that spirit of the city. Saksham and I have played together and against each other plenty of times and we’re prepared to take this challenge head on.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #FIFA Global Series #Mumbai City FC
first published: Nov 25, 2021 08:39 pm

