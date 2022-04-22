MS Dhoni's stunning knock prompts Anand Mahindra-Chennai Super Kings Twitter banter

An MS Dhoni masterclass in the death over on Thursday turned the script for the Chennai Super Kings and sent the Mumbai Indians to their seventh straight defeat in the Indian Premier League.

The former India captain was hailed and how for finishing off in his trademark style, getting 17 runs in the last over to get CSK’s second win of the season.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was all praise for the former CSK captain and tweeted, “Well, all I can say is that I’m glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! #MSDhoni Awesome finish.”

The businessman is the chairman of the Mahindra Group and Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely called “Mahi” by his fans and teammates.

Then Mahindra got a reply from the Chennai Super Kings.

“And we have Anand-am in our (heart emoji).” Anandam means happiness.

Twitter too was overjoyed to see Captain Cool, hailed as the best finisher in the game, back in form.

“Turning the clock back to good old times #Dhoni,” cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted.

“The legend grows......#MSDhoni,” commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

“Dhoni and 20th overs. Some things never change!” another user tweeted. MS Dhoni’s 28 not out off 13 balls completely turned the game around for CSK especially when Mumbai Indians needed a desperate win to put an end to their losing streak. Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL team with five wins to their name, haven’t won a single match this season. They are the first IPL franchise to lose the first seven matches in the tournament.

CSK has now scored 4 points and is at number 9 on the points table.