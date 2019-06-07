MS Dhoni silently paying tribute to Indian Army at ICC World Cup 2019

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s admiration for the Indian Army is well-known. He professed his unadulterated love for the security forces once again by donning gloves bearing the regimental dagger insignia of the Para Special Forces.

He wore the special, customised gloves to the ICC World Cup 2019 match against South Africa, in which India won by six wickets on Wednesday.

This move got the news and social media talking about more than India’s resounding win. In fact, it was when Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni were celebrating South African cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo’s dismissal in the first innings that several fans noticed the dagger embossed on Dhoni’s gloves. Only Para Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.

The insignia, which the audience later realised was a regimental insignia, had “Balidaan” inscribed on it, which means sacrifice.

Notably, Dhoni is an honorary rank holder in the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment, and he has worn the special gloves several times in the past as well.



MS Dhoni wear Regimental dagger(Blidan Batch) symbol of the Indian army Para special forces on his gloves.

— Ashok Singh Choudhary(Jat) (@ashok_Singh05) June 5, 2019

If you’d have noticed dhoni’s wicket keeping gloves have the Para logo on it! Legendary levels of swag!

#WorldCup2019: MS Dhoni Sports Gloves With Army Insignia..

This is why we love u @msdhoni. Thanks to show your love and support for our military PARA SF. Rounded is the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves. pic.twitter.com/NgoAriDUxH

Nevertheless, fans could not keep calm and hailed MSD for deciding to pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

For the ones who noticed 'Balidan' symbol on Dhoni Wicket Keeping Gloves today, Yes it's the same as in his mobile case. #IndvSA #CWC19 #Dhoni

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wants MSD to remove the insignia. It has conveyed the message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to the Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations of the ICC, no player is allowed to wear anything that convey a “personal message” unless it is approved by the council and the board.