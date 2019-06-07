App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MS Dhoni silently paying tribute to Indian Army at ICC World Cup 2019

Mahi wore a pair of customised gloves to the ICC World Cup 2019 match against South Africa.

Jagyaseni Biswas
(L) MS Dhoni wearing the balidan insignia gloves (Image: AP)
Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s admiration for the Indian Army is well-known. He professed his unadulterated love for the security forces once again by donning gloves bearing the regimental dagger insignia of the Para Special Forces.

He wore the special, customised gloves to the ICC World Cup 2019 match against South Africa, in which India won by six wickets on Wednesday.

This move got the news and social media talking about more than India’s resounding win. In fact, it was when Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni were celebrating South African cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo’s dismissal in the first innings that several fans noticed the dagger embossed on Dhoni’s gloves. Only Para Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.

The insignia, which the audience later realised was a regimental insignia, had “Balidaan” inscribed on it, which means sacrifice.

Notably, Dhoni is an honorary rank holder in the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment, and he has worn the special gloves several times in the past as well.

Nevertheless, fans could not keep calm and hailed MSD for deciding to pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.





Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wants MSD to remove the insignia. It has conveyed the message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to the Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations of the ICC, no player is allowed to wear anything that convey a “personal message” unless it is approved by the council and the board.

“Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes,” News18 quoted the rule. “The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved.”
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 08:50 am

tags #ICC World Cup 2019 #Indian cricket team #MS Dhoni

