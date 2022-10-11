English
    MS Dhoni inaugurates cricket academy in Hosur

    The former India wicket-keeper and captain inaugurated the Super Kings academy at the MS Dhoni Global School on Monday

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 11, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
    MS Dhoni inaugurates a cricket academy in Hosur (Image credit: msdgshosur/Facebook)

    Former India captain MS Dhoni inaugurated IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings' new talent factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on Monday.

    The Super Kings Academy, run by the IPL franchise, is already present across two locations in Chennai and Salem. This new centre, which is expected to go operational in January 2023, is located at the MS Dhoni Global School in Hosur.

    This new facility will have eight pitches, including a turf wicket for match practice.

    Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of CSK, said at the event: “We are excited about this new journey. When we launched the Super Kings Academy in two centres during April this year, we wanted to spread our wings to other parts of the state and country as well. Glad that we now have a centre here in Hosur. The presence of our charismatic skipper Dhoni will definitely inspire each and every one here.

    “We have always wanted to give back to the sport and this is a great opportunity for us to share our experience and nurture the future generation of cricketers. We will also be relaunching Junior Super Kings this year. Initiatives like Super Kings Academy and Junior Super Kings will help discover more talents across Tamil Nadu."

    Dhoni, who will lead Chennai Super Kings in next year's IPL -- possibly for the last time -- said: “Whenever I go to any school, it’s like a time machine… I straight away go back to the time I spent at my school. I always believe it’s one of the best times you can have. There are studies, and games… but the time that you spend at school never comes back.

    "Always felt school was the period where once you have a strong character, it stays with you for a very long time and it actually defines you. Make the most of the time that you have right now. Make the most of all the infrastructure that is around you."
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #Hosur #MS Dhoni
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 10:00 am
