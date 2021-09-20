MS Dhoni fans support Virat after King Kohli resigns as RCB captain

(Image: Reuters)

Soon after Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the end of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni fans came forth to lend their support to him.

The news not only disappointed the RCB fans but also Dhoni fans. Hashtag of #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli started trending on microblogging site Twitter with photos and videos of the two cricketers sharing a special bond on and off the cricket field.

"I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," the cricketer added.

Kohli has been captaining RCB since 2013, and has been associated with the team since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008. Under his captaincy, however, RCB is yet to win an edition of the IPL. In the current season, the team is ranked at the third position, with victories in five out of the seven matches played so far.

Here are some of the tweets:



Have supported and will continue to support you forever king.#MSDiansStandWithViratKohlipic.twitter.com/pwxg9T1Hbn

— Mustafa Raza Khan (@im_mrk_77) September 20, 2021

Kohli on September 19 said in a video statement on RCB's official account, "This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB."



Virat didn't deserved the thing's which are happening around him #MSDiansStandWithViratKohlipic.twitter.com/wT4pizk6Ez — Ravi MSDian™ (@MSDevoteee) September 19, 2021



Kuch bhi khao pr yaar MI fans se ache

To RCB wale he #MSDiansStandWithViratKohlipic.twitter.com/nOVu0SKkK2 — KL_neeraj7 #CSK #PBKS (@MsDFan_kLTiger) September 19, 2021



This used to be a time , we called it the golden era.#MSDiansStandWithViratKohlipic.twitter.com/xnquFGkaxg — Abhishek Singh Rajput (@_rajputboy_03) September 19, 2021



No caption needed for this#MSDiansStandWithViratKohlipic.twitter.com/htxZKATclf— Búññy J Y (@Bunny4PK_VJ) September 20, 2021



The player I admire the most after Dhoni is Virat Kohli, his bond with MSD is so pure.#MSDiansStandWithViratKohlipic.twitter.com/qQvcfmyLaU — ＲＯＭＯ (@Akshays_Wizard) September 19, 2021



The announcement of Kohli stepping down as RCB captain, following the current season, comes a couple of days after he announced that he would be relinquishing the captaincy of Indian T20 side after the T20 World Cup in October.

"Considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," said a statement issued by him on September 16.