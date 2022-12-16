 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February

Associated Press
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

Morocco also hosted Club World Cups in 2013 and 2014, which were won by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, respectively.

(Representative image: AP)

Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025.

European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner from the United States, will play in the traditional seven-team tournament from Feb. 1-11.

After Morocco's inspiring run to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar, the country will now stage the next global soccer event in six weeks' time, FIFA's ruling council decided.

It will be one of the last seven-team editions for continental champions with an expanded, month-long tournament planned to start in 2025.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the intended change was "making it really like a World Cup".

In Morocco, Casablanca should stage games with the city set to provide two teams in the 10-day competition, which features continental champions from each of the six confederations in world soccer.