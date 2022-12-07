 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance to quarterfinals

Associated Press
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

The Moroccans were playing in only their second knockout game at a World Cup, an event which is being held in the Middle East for the first time in its nearly 100-year history.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, top, celebrates with his teammate Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal their team victory at end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.

“Right now is a special moment for all Africa, for all the Arab countries, for all the Muslims around this world,” Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi said. “You try to make them happy, try to make ourselves happy. And I think it goes quite well.”

The World Cup in Qatar is the first to be played in the Arab world and only the second to be held in Asia. The tournament began with one of the biggest upsets in history when Saudi Arabia beat two-time champion Argentina on the third day of action.

The Saudis were eliminated, as were host Qatar and Tunisia, in the group stage. That left Morocco as the Arab world’s standard bearer.

“I’m very proud of my fans, of my people and Arabic people," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who is the first African to coach an African team to the quarterfinals. "Also because I think you have Qatari people here, maybe Algerian people, Tunisian people, Arabic people and African people.”