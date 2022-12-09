 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Moroccan fans scramble for World Cup flights

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST

Morocco, the last African country left in the tournament and the first Arab country to ever reach the quarter-finals, has been gripped by excitement at the team’s World Cup performance, with victories over highly ranked Spain and Belgium.

RABAT Moroccans scrambled on Friday to get seats on the seven additional flights that state carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has announced to help soccer fans get to Qatar for the World Cup quarter-final against Portugal.

Morocco, the last African country left in the tournament and the first Arab country to ever reach the quarter-finals, has been gripped by excitement at the team’s World Cup performance, with victories over highly ranked Spain and Belgium.

A source at Morocco’s soccer federation said it had agreed with RAM that fans seeking tickets on the additional flights should have tickets for the Saturday match and a Hayya card – Qatar’s temporary entry visa for World Cup visitors.

However, several fans at a RAM office in Rabat said they were able to get air tickets with only the Hayya card and hoped to buy match tickets on arrival in Doha.

Ousama Ouaddich, waiting outside the Rabat RAM office in the rain on Thursday night, said he had managed to buy a ticket for the match but did not yet have a flight.

"It’s frustrating. We need more airplanes,” he said.