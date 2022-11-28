 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mongia, Maninder, Das among notable names in contention for senior selectors' posts

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:55 PM IST

Former left-arm spinner Maninder Singh, wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia and opener Shiv Sunder Das were the three prominent names to have applied for senior national selectors' posts with experience of playing more than 20 Tests for India.

It couldn't be confirmed whether former pacer Ajit Agarkar has applied or not. According to many, Agarkar has a sure-shot chance of becoming selection committee chairman with his international credentials, if he decides to apply.

Salil Ankola, current chairman of senior Mumbai team, former keeper Samir Dighe and the flamboyant Vinod Kambli are said to have applied from Mumbai.

As the date of application for the new panel closed at 6 pm on Monday, it is understood that more than 50 persons have applied but there aren't too many heavyweights in the fray.

Among the confirmed applicants, no one has played more Tests than Mongia (44 Tests), while Maninder (35) and Das (21) are second and third in that list.

Maninder had applied in 2021 also and despite qualifying for the interview round, he was pipped by Chetan Sharma, who was the choice of erstwhile Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) headed by Madan Lal.