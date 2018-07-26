Mohun Bagan and East Bengal supporters unite to raise funds for treatment of injured fan

Little did East Bengal fan Anirban Kanshabanik know that his injury, allegedly inflicted by Mohun Bagan fans, will unite the two biggest rival supporter groups. Supporters of the two clubs – East Bengal and Mohun Bagan – have united on social media to crowdfund Rs 1.5 lakh for 19-year-old’s treatment. Mohun Bagan supporters have already contributed Rs 50,000 for the same.

As per a report in The Times of India, Belghoria-resident Kanshabanik got hurt on his forehead at the Barasat station on July 19, when he was returning from the under-19 IFA Shield match. After a successful surgery on Wednesday at a nursing home in Topsia, he is currently recovering.

As per locals, a stone, which was allegedly thrown by an errant supporter, hit Kanshabanik’s forehead while he was waiting for the train. Rabi Shankar Sen, another East Bengal fan said: "The injury was serious and he was admitted to a private nursing home. The doctors said he needed a surgery which would cost Rs 2.5 lakh." Kanshabanik’s father Dwijen, a small-time trader, is not in a position to meet this expense.

Sensing the urgent need for money, Sen used the Facebook page of East Bengal supporters — East Bengal Real Power Fan Club, to appeal for funds. Happy with the response he got from the page and its supporters he said, “The response has been tremendous. Within 12 hours, we collected Rs 50,000, and in less than a day, we got Rs 1.5 lakh.” Sen claims that the donations arrived from both - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan fans.

Sen along with his friends gave the Rs 1.5 lakh to Dwijen in the presence of senior East Bengal officials Debabrata Sarkar and Debraj Chakraborty. Sarkar said, “The club will be happy to stand behind supporters when they are in trouble. We have promised that the club will bear all financial responsibility.”

A club member said that the surgery was successful, and the collection appeal has been closed now as Wednesday thanks to the buzz created on social media, the East Bengal club formally decided to cover the financial responsibilities of Kanshabanik’s treatment.