    Mohammed Shami out of Australia T20 series due to COVID19, Umesh called back

    Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Mohammed Shami

    Mohammed Shami’s T20I comeback will be delayed as the veteran pace bowler has tested positive for COVID 19 and will be out of the Australia series startingg in Mohali from September 20.

    Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

    ”Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative.

    It is unfortunate but that is how life is,” a senior BCCI source told ”Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive.

    But there is nothing to worry as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative.

    It is unfortunate but that is how life is,” a senior BCCI source told
    PTI
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 10:24 am
