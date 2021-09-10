MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Mohammad Nabi named captain of Afghanistan team for T20 WC after Rashid Khan steps down

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is yet to officially announce Mohammad Nabi's appointment as captain but the 36-year-old all-rounder tweeted that he has been chosen to lead the team.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been named Afghanistan skipper for the upcoming T20 World Cup after star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down from captaincy protesting the selection of the national squad without his inputs.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is yet to officially announce Nabi's appointment as captain but the 36-year-old all-rounder tweeted that he has been chosen to lead the team.

"At this critical stage, I admire the decision of ACB for the announcement of leading the National Cricket Team in T20 Format," the 36-year-old Nabi tweeted.

"... we will present a great picture of the Nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup," said the spin-bowling all-rounder who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

In a shocking decision, Rashid on Thursday stepped down as the captain of the team, saying that his opinion was not sought before finalising the national squad for the T20 World Cup.

Rashid's stepping down came immediately after the ACB named him as the captain of the 15-member squad for the showpiece event.

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team," the 22-year-old spinner said in a post shared on his twitter handle.

"The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media," said Rashid.

"I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It's always my proud playing for Afghanistan."

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Afghanistan has been in turmoil following the takeover of the country by Taliban.

Soon after forming the interim government, the Taliban banned women from playing cricket or any others sports, casting doubts over Afghanistan men's team Test status.

As per ICC rules, all Test playing nations must have a women's team as well.

Cricket Australia (CA) all but confirmed on Thursday that its men's team's season-opening Test against Afghanistan, slated to start on November 27, will be scrapped due to the Taliban's order.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Afghanistan #cricket #Mohammad Nabi #Rashid Khan #Sports #T20 World Cup
first published: Sep 10, 2021 12:36 pm

