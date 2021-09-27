MARKET NEWS

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket: Reports

PTI
September 27, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

England's seasoned all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his career in the white-ball formats, British media reports claimed.

Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood of his decision.

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 with five centuries and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin bowling at an average of 36.66.

Moeen, who has not played a lot of Test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, was recalled for the recent home series against India.

According to reports, he is not comfortable with the thought of staying away from family for extended periods.

He had made up his mind even before the COVID-19 protocols were shared with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the Ashes tour to Australia.

He is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Moeen will continue playing white-ball cricket for England, county cricket for Worcestershire and domestic Twenty20 tournaments.

He remains a part of England's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Moeen was on the verge of becoming only the 15th player in Test history to score 3,000 runs and claim 200 wickets when the fifth Test against India was cancelled owing to COVID-19 threat.
PTI
Tags: #cricket #Moeen Ali #Sports
first published: Sep 27, 2021 11:21 am

