AIFF boss wants to develop women's football, reduce salary disparity with male players

Newly-elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has some ambitious plans to develop women's football, beginning with reducing the disparity in salary with their male counterparts.

"We want to have a minimum salary cap for women footballers so that there's not much (salary) disparity with their male counterparts and it's at a respectable level. We also want to make IWL better than before," Chaubey said at a press conference here on Thursday. "We will also try that there's not much disparity in the honorarium that a player gets when they represent a nation. We want to ensure that their honorarium is also increased."

Chaubey did not elaborate on what he meant by 'honorarium' of the national team players. Currently, each of the men's and women's national team player gets the same amount of around $30 as daily allowance per international match.

The financial plight of the women players was highlighted by the iconic Bembem Devi last year when she termed the amount as "peanuts". "Women players do not get good money while playing for a club in the IWL. The club will always tell the players to take less amount of money, say Rs 50,000 or Rs 60,000. This amount is peanuts actually," she had said in November last.

As for the prize money, the IWL winners got Rs 10 lakh last season, which was even less than what the fourth placed I-League side got — Rs 25 lakh. In comparison, the I-League winners got Rs 1 crore, while the I-League Division 2 champions were awarded Rs 50 lakh.

The AIFF boss also announced the start of Under-17 Women's League which will be held in association with the Sports Authority of India.

With the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup slated in a month's time, the AIFF has plans to promote the event by conducting matches in 40 places across India in association with SAI. "In association with the Centre and SAI, we will have at least 40 matches in 40 places so as to promote the event and make people aware of the World Cup," he said.

